PHDCCI HOSTED AN INTERACTIVE SESSION WITH SHRI SHIV KHERA

Winners don't do different things, they do things differently: Shiv Khera NEW DELHI, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry had organised an interactive session with Shri Shiv Khera ji, Author, Educator, Business Consultant, on March 16, 2022 at PHD House, New Delhi, on the topic - 'Winners don't do different things, they do things differently.' Shiv Khera ji started the session with the quote, ''Only Good People are Assets rest are liabilities,'' and added, ''One should plant good seeds to reap the good rewards. While planting the seeds one encounters many challenges in the process but we have to make a choice to fight against all the odds and get victory over it. Fight is the nature of the law, we must fight and win all the battles. To achieve this objective we need to be physically, mentally and emotionally strong which in turn will provide us strength, balance and sustainability to handle all the stress in life. A good and positive attitude will make a person more aligned to achieve his vision in life. Another big asset of a person's life is relationship both personal and professional.'' Mr Khera further added, ''Relationships are the biggest balance of life not bank balance. Never have a purpose in relationship, a relationship with purpose will never be a fruitful relation. Usefulness is a byproduct of a relationship it should not be its need. Universal challenges we face are of trust and accountability which are key elements of every relation.'' He also emphasised on value, according to him a person or a company should not change their value system. He also stated this with an example of big companies that they started their company from garage and now own big empires but they did not change their values , vision and mission. At last he advised all to be a winners in their lives and choose good habits because good habits form good character.

Mr Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, welcomed the Special Guest, Mr. Shiv Khera ji, a Renowned Motivational Speaker, Author, Educator & Business Consultant. In his presidential address he mentioned that Mr Khera is someone who needs no introduction. ''Everyone is familiar with his inspiring and motivating books & quotes. We all have grown up reading and inculcating his mantras in our work & lives. He has been honoured by The Lions International and Rotary International and his trademark famous quote is- Winners don't do different things, they do things differently!!'' Mr. Saket Dalmia, Senior Vice President, PHDCCI, on behalf of PHDCCI, proposed his sincere thanks to Shri Shiv Khera ji and mentioned that, ''Recovery is full of ups and downs. There is no such thing as a linear life. But you can always turn your setbacks into setups to come back stronger.'' Setbacks allow us to return to our original state of motivation and hard work that led to our success in the first place, but only if we are strong enough not to let them destroy our confidence. However we need to be honest with ourselves about why they might have happened in the first place. Success is a series of positive choices and reminder that direction is more important than speed.'' About PHDCCI PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive National Apex Chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship. PHD Chamber, through its research-based policy advocacy role, positively impacts the economic growth and development of the nation.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is one of the Premier Chambers in India to have been accredited with ''Diamond Grade'' by NABET(QCI), at national and international level.

PHDCCI has its international office at Bahrain for 6 GCC countries, with 1,30,000 companies as its members base, with a total focus on the development of small and medium businesses. PHDCCI has co-opted National and International Industry Associations and Organisations through over 100 MoUs signed between the parties.

