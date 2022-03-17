City official says no word on casualty toll from Mariupol
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An official in the Mariupol mayor's office said on Thursday the city authorities did not yet have a casualty toll after what they said was a Russian bombardment of a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city.
Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday denied it had carried out an airstrike against a theatre in Mariupol, RIA news agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources
WRAPUP-Apple, Ford other big American brands join corporate wave shunning Russia
Ukraine taps U.S. law firm Covington to press Russia claim at U.N. court
U.S. to ban Russian flights from American airspace, officials say