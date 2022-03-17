Left Menu

City official says no word on casualty toll from Mariupol

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:19 IST
  • Ukraine

An official in the Mariupol mayor's office said on Thursday the city authorities did not yet have a casualty toll after what they said was a Russian bombardment of a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city.

Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday denied it had carried out an airstrike against a theatre in Mariupol, RIA news agency said.

