Emirati-flagged cargo ship sinks in Persian Gulf off Iran
An Emirati-flagged cargo ship has sunk in the Persian Gulf.Capt. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water.Iranian state media said Iranian searchers were trying to rescue those at sea.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:14 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Emirati-flagged cargo ship has sunk in the Persian Gulf.
Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, confirmed the Al Salmy 6 had sunk Thursday off Iran.
He said said that rescuers had saved 16 crew members. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water.
Iranian state media said Iranian searchers were trying to rescue those at sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salem
- Persian Gulf
- Al Salmy 6
- Iran
- Iranian
- Nizar Qaddoura
Advertisement
ALSO READ
‘No justification for violence or terror’ says UN Envoy amid rising tensions in Jerusalem
SC asks home secretary to file affidavit on Abu Salem's plea
Israeli police shoot dead attacker after Jerusalem stabbing
Palestinian killed after stabbing two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, police say
Palestinian killed after stabbing two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, police say