Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:14 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 37 to Rs 11,294 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded higher by 0.33 percent or Rs 37 to Rs 11,294 per five quintals with an open interest of 53,135 lots.

Analysts said after tracking the firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

