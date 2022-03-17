Modenik Lifestyle Unveils a New Identity for Dixcy Scott Along with Innovations in Product and Packaging

The move aims to capture a new age consumer across the value chain Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Modenik Lifestyle, today, announced a new brand identity for its men’s essential clothing (innerwear, thermals and casual wear) brand Dixcy Scott. The new identity is complemented by innovations in both product and packaging that aim to capture a new age consumer across the value chain of economy, mainstream and premium segments. The new brand identity and innovations come shortly after the launch of Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., formed with the merger of Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. and Gokaldas IntimatewearPvt. Ltd., the parent company of brand Enamor. The announcement today reinforces Modenik’s vision of ‘Being the most preferred company for comfortable and fashionable essential clothing’ and represents the integrated way in which Modenik is working to achieve its vision. The consumer-insight led brand transformation is a response to the evolving Indian male consumer who is seeking to express himself in a time where new definitions of masculinity are taking shape and the choice of innerwear is becoming an important statement of their personal identity. Dixcy Scott now features three distinct sub-brands - Dixcy Scott Maximus, Dixcy Scott Originals and Josh by Dixcy Scott that are positioned for the Premium, Mainstream Premium and Economy segment respectively. • Catering to the modern-day consumer, the Dixcy Scott Maximus range has pushed boundaries integrating high-end fashion and heightened-consumer experience through comfi-fit, cleantech, and maxi-dry features • The Dixcy Scott Originals range establishes improved product performance focusing on the fit, finish, comfort, and quality with comfi-fit, duratech, and softech features • The enhanced product range in the Josh by Dixcy Scott line captures and upgrades the unorganised consumer segment into choosing a brand as a lifestyle choice “Our new brand identity, product innovations and expansion are well timed to build on the 30+ year legacy of the Dixcy Scott brand. With our well-established distribution strength, we intend to be the preferred choice of essential clothing for the new Indian male across income-classes. Dixcy Scott’s new brand identity will be amplified through a communication campaign aimed at establishing its role as a catalyst in the evolution journey of Indian men by providing comfortable and fashionable essential clothing. The TVCs showcase the product features and superior product performance of the new and diverse range of Dixcy Scott innerwear for men. The tagline - ‘Body Language Jo ChhaJaaye’ connotes a feeling of confidence that a man would experience by selecting Dixcy Scott innerwear, which reflects in his positive body language,” said Mr. Sunil Sethi, Executive Chairman of Modenik Lifestyle. On the campaign, Shekhar Tewari, Chief Category and Operations Officer of Modenik Lifestyle adds, “With the launch of the 3-part TVC, we have attempted to bring forth a fresh first-of-its-kind narrative in the innerwear endorsement segment. Drawing inspiration from consumer-insights and best-in-class integration of design and technology, the TVCs reiterate the brand’s principle of staying true to the consumer. We aimed at showcasing our varied product range, the interwoven benefits of comfortable innerwear on a person’s confidence levels and body language, and our transformed approach in brand positioning. While we are consistently working towards understanding and catering to our ever-evolving consumer needs, we are maintaining a seamless balance and precedence of both functional and emotional pay-offs.” Dixcy Scott has a strong network of 850+ distributors that supplies products to 1,20,000+ retail outlets across the length and breadth of the country. About Modenik Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is the post-merger entity of Advent International’s (a global private equity firm) portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. and Gokaldas IntimatewearPvt. Ltd.; the parent company of brand Enamor. The company is headquartered out of Bengaluru. Image: Modenik Lifestyle - Dixcy Scott PWR PWR

