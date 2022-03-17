Left Menu

H&M rolls out external fashion brands on hm.com

"In February H&M expanded its online offer in Sweden and customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Kangol, among others," a spokesperson said in an email. "We launched the concept in Germany in March.

Sweden's H&M is for the first time selling external fashion brands on its core brand's website hm.com, in Sweden and Germany, and plans to roll the concept out to more markets.

"We launched the concept in Germany in March. We will continue to add brands going forward and expand the concept to other markets."

