Guar seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Thursday went down by Rs 23 to Rs 6,100 per 10 quintals in the futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for March delivery was trading at Rs 6,100, down by Rs 23 or 0.38 per cent, per 10 quintals with an open interest of 1,375 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

