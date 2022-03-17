Left Menu

Ekincare gets $15 mn in funding led by HealthQuad, Sabre Partners

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:49 IST
Health benefits startup Ekincare has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 114 crore) in a series-B round led by HealthQuad and Sabre Partners.

Existing investors Ventureast, Eight Roads Ventures, Siana Capital and Endiya Partners also participated in the latest round. The Hyderabad-based startup intends to use the fund to accelerate growth and deliver simplified health benefits and insurance experience to its customers, who are employers.

Ekincare is a customisable, personalised, full-stack health benefits platform built to help employers design a health benefits package that best suits the needs of employees and their families.

The domestic corporate health and wellness market is worth USD 7 billion and is expected to grow 20 per cent annually, according to Redseer.

Ekincare integrates thousands of healthcare service providers across insurance, hospitals, diagnostics, and teleconsultants.

Ekincare cofounder Kiran Kalakuntla said since the pandemic, employee wellbeing has increasingly become the focal point of employers' strategy. This platform considers behavioural data and uses it to personalise an employee's health benefits journey, resulting in higher benefits adoption, employee engagement, and better health outcomes. Ekincare platform is used by over 400 corporates, who collectively employ over 1 million. Its customers include Target, ThyssenKrupp, Allstate, Airbnb, Xpress Bees, Nykaa, Flipkart and a host of small businesses.

