Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 226 to Rs 7,410 per quintal in the futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for March delivery fell by Rs 226 or 2.96 per cent to Rs 7,410 per quintal with an open interest of 5 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in the futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

