Mineral output grows by 14.2 per cent in April-January 2021-22

India's mineral production increased by 14.2 per cent year-on-year during the April-January 2021-22 period led by strong growth in output of magnesite, lignite, bauxite, gold, coal, and natural gas, the government data showed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's mineral production increased by 14.2 per cent year-on-year during the April-January 2021-22 period led by strong growth in output of magnesite, lignite, bauxite, gold, coal, and natural gas, the government data showed on Thursday. As per the latest statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), mineral production grew by 2.8 per cent in January 2022. The cumulative growth for the period April- January 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 14.2 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in January 2022 were: Coal 796 lakh tonnes, Lignite 46 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilised) 2767 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2157 thousand tonnes, Chromite 398 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 107 kg, Iron ore 215 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 264 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 145 thousand tonnes, Limestone 341 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 118 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 1 carat, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Mines. The production of important minerals showing positive growth during January 2022 over January 2021 include: Magnesite (36.6 per cent), Lignite (25.2 per cent), Bauxite (13.4 per cent), Gold (13.3 per cent), Natural Gas (U) (11.7 per cent) and Coal (8.2 per cent).

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Limestone (-1.2 per cent), Petroleum (crude) (-2.4 per cent), Zinc conc (-2.9 per cent), Iron Ore (-4.9 per cent), Manganese ore (-10.0 per cent), Phosphorite (-11.2 per cent), Copper conc (-15.4 per cent), Chromite (-17.6 per cent) and Lead conc (-19.3 per cent). (ANI)

