Coriander futures rise on demand

Coriander prices on Thursday rose by Rs 108 to Rs 10,600 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery went up by Rs 108 or 1.03 per cent to Rs 10,600 per quintal with an open interest of 13,870 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

