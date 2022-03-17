Left Menu

Coriander futures rise on demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:01 IST
Coriander prices on Thursday rose by Rs 108 to Rs 10,600 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery went up by Rs 108 or 1.03 per cent to Rs 10,600 per quintal with an open interest of 13,870 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

