Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday increased by Rs 44 to Rs 3,124 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by Rs 44 or 1.43 percent at Rs 3,124 per quintal with an open interest of 1,06,890 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

