Consumers urged to return McCain sliced beans, Spar stir fry products

In a statement, Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the supplier informed the Commission of its precautionary recall after small fragments of glass were found in the products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:30 IST
"The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines and also allowing the supplier to conduct further investigations to detect any further potential risk," Mabuza said.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers in possession of certain McCain sliced beans and Spar stir fry products to return them to the point of purchase.

The products were packaged from July 2021, with best before dates between 2022 and 2023.

"We urge consumers who might have these products not to consume them and to return them to the retailer for a full refund or an exchange. The safety and protection of South African consumers is the mainstay of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA)," Mabuza said.

While the Commission welcomed the precautionary recall by manufactures and suppliers, Mabuza reiterated that regular quality check routines and processes are critical in order to deliver goods or services that will satisfy customers' needs.

"The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines and also allowing the supplier to conduct further investigations to detect any further potential risk," Mabuza said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

