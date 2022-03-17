UK-registered P&O Ferries suspends services

UK-registered P&O Ferries, which sails major routes including between Britain and France, said it was currently unable to run services and would update its customers soon about crossings scheduled later on Thursday.

"Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours," the company said on Twitter, advising passengers that alternative carriers would be used to allow them to make their journeys.

