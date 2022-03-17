Left Menu

UK-registered P&O Ferries suspends services

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:45 IST
UK-registered P&O Ferries suspends services
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
UK-registered P&O Ferries, which sails major routes including between Britain and France, said it was currently unable to run services and would update its customers soon about crossings scheduled later on Thursday.

"Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours," the company said on Twitter, advising passengers that alternative carriers would be used to allow them to make their journeys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

