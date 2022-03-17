Left Menu

Sensex jumps over 1,000 pts, Nifty breaches 17,200

Equity benchmark Sensex surged past the 57,000-mark by rallying over 1,000 points on Thursday, tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities despite the US Federal Reserve hiking rates.The 30-share BSE index closed 1,047.28 points or 1.84 per cent higher at 57,863.93.

The 30-share BSE index closed 1,047.28 points or 1.84 per cent higher at 57,863.93. Likewise, the NSE Nifty surged 311.70 points or 1.84 per cent to end at 17,287.05.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.50 per cent, followed by Titan, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Infosys and HCL Tech were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 0.25 percentage point increase in interest rates, marking the first hike since 2018. It also indicated that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 3.97 per cent to USD 101.91 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after their recent selling spree, picking up shares worth Rs 311.99 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

