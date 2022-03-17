UK-registered P&O Ferries says it is not going into liquidation

UK-registered P&O Ferries said it was not going into liquidation and is preparing to make a company announcement, after the company told passengers it was suspending services on Wednesday. "P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements."

