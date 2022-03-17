Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:56 IST
Paras Aerospace launches PARAS.AI drone IT product enabling data processing requirements
Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI): Paras Aerospace, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it was launching the PARAS.AI (artificial intelligence) drone information technology product that would enable data processing requirements of powerline, solar, wind, mining sectors and pipeline inspection work.

Paras Aerospace is the only drone company to have indigenous camera payload manufacturing along with electronics, advanced composite and hardware capabilities.

Paras Aerospace has a portfolio of products, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sub-systems including multispectral cameras, electro-optic cameras among others.

The company said it also qualifies for the Centre's productivity-linked incentive scheme -- equipment manufacturing, component making and software.

The PLI scheme is intended to catalyse growth in the drone sector and another step towards reaching the goal of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat.'' ''The drone industry is happy to receive enhanced attention and a PLI of 20 per cent for three consecutive years'', company CEO Pankaj Akula said.

Paras Aerospace Pvt Ltd offers a wide range of development, integration, manufacturing and certification of UAV systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

