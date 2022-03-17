NoBroker and ElectricPe partner to set up EV charging points in residential communities

The duo to set-up 100,000 charging points this year BANGALORE, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, has partnered with ElectricPe, India's most trusted EV charging platform, to set up 100,000 electric charging points at residential communities this year.

India is expected to have over 5 million public charging stations across the country, with multiple players working to address range anxiety by enhancing the density of charging points. The alliance will see charging stations set up across NoBroker residential welfare societies (societies that have onboarded NoBrokerHood society app), including apartments, gated communities, and standalone buildings, making it more convenient for consumers to access EV charging in their vicinity.

The vehicle charging is not only made accessible but also becomes seamless as vehicle owners can scan and pay instantly or have the bill added to their electricity bill via NoBrokerHood app. The whole idea is to make the entire process seamless for users of the app. Residents will be able to see available EV charging options within the ElectricPe app, book slots to charge their EVs, and also pay as per usage. Residents will also have the opportunity to request a charging station to be set up in their private parking lots after their RWA's approval.

''Electric vehicles will soon be the new normal given the environmental concerns and government push. However, the lack of availability of charging points has been a major hurdle for vehicle owners to take the leap. We are excited to partner with ElectricPe to provide our customers easy access to charging points. Through this partnership, ElectricPe charging points will be provided to residents and visitors, giving a boost to clean, affordable, and smart electric mobility. All this at the click of a button!''said Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder & CBO, NoBroker. ''We are working towards ensuring a dense network of charging points across India to meet the Indian Government's bullish electric mobility vision. In line with this, we are delighted to partner with NoBroker, a company that's also thinking ahead to enable EV adoption by bringing EV charging infrastructure, right to consumers' doorsteps. Through strong partnerships like this, we hope to bridge the infrastructure gap currently prevalent in the country,'' said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to access EV charging points, which also tracks real-time usage, ensuring a trusted network for users. Through this association, ElectricPe will gain access to NobrokerHood locations across India and will enable the company to get one step closer to its vision of providing easy access to charging to a billion Indians. About NoBroker NoBroker.com is tech-based brokerage-free real estate platform that makes real estate transactions seamless and efficient. A one-stop shop for all property related needs, it is removing information asymmetry in the real estate sector in India with the use of cutting-edge technology. It participates in the entire user journey, starting from the house search to packers & movers, home loans, home painting and cleaning services, legal services, rent pay, etc. With more than 1.6 crore registered users across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, it is the world's largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta from IIT- Bombay, Amit Kumar Agarwal from IIT- Kanpur and IIM- Ahmedabad and Saurabh Garg from IIT - Bombay and IIM – Ahmedabad, NoBroker.com is steadily working towards streamlining India's largely unorganized real estate industry. The platform has raised a total funding on $361 million from marquee investors such as General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company. For more information, please visit: https://www.nobroker.in/.

About ElectricPe ElectricPe is building India's most trusted charging platform for electric vehicles. Co-founded by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila in May 2021, the company makes access to charging points simple, seamless, and efficient. The company's next-gen technology helps users discover charging points and identifies the best pricing while facilitating charging in any station across the country. It does this by leveraging a nationwide network of EV charging points and independent charge point operators. For more information, please visit: https://www.electricpe.com.

