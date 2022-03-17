Appointment of new registrar at SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): SRM University Haryana (SRMUH) is a much sought-after institution for many national and international students. The institution continuously upgrades the internal Faculty team to offer the best mentors on board. And with this progressive vision, the University recently appointed Prof (Dr) V Samuel Raj as the Registrar of the institution. Professor V Samuel Raj began his tenure at SRM University Haryana on November 1, 2014, as Professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology and Director of the Center for Drug Design Discovery and Development (C4D). He joined SRM University Haryana with 10 years of research and development experience from two large pharmaceutical companies, Ranbaxy and Daiichi Sankyo, as well as with 15 years of international and national research experience.

In 1993, he completed Ph.D. in microbiology from the Banaras Hindu University's Institute of Medical Sciences. He has done post-doctoral studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, Academia Sincia in Taipei, and Chiba University, Japan before moving to Thomas Jefferson University and University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia USA to continue his post doctoral studies. He has published plenty of research work in highly reputed, peer-reviewed journals. He joined as Dean Academic Affairs on June 12, 2018, and as Registrar on February 9, 2022, at SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana, India.

Fellowship/ Awards/ Special Recognitions: 1. Invited and elected as "Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC, 2021)"

2. "Fellow of Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (FRSTMH, 2017) 3. Karmaveer Chakra Award (2012)

4. REX Global Fellow (2012) Best Alumni of Microbiology, IMS, BHU (2010) 5. STARS Fellow (Leader in the field of Biomedical Sciences), Switzerland (2009)

6. Tokyo Biochemical Research Foundation (TBRF) Award, Japan (1999) Professor V Samuel Raj aspires to make SRMUH a premier, world-class University that generates and disseminates information while maintaining the highest standards of instruction in Health Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Management, Law, Science and Humanities and hotel management. Along with academic achievements and talents, he will ensure that the curriculum instills ethics and social sensitivity, allowing the students to serve the nation and the globe to the best of their abilities.

SRMUH strongly endorses an interdisciplinary learning framework. It has been AAAA-rated by Careers360 and ranked among the top 50 Universities in India by the Education World. Its international level academic standards offer unprecedented worldwide recognition to the degree holders. The SRM University, Sonepat, has more than 70-plus career programmes, with unique specializations, to choose from. The best part is its 'Choice-Based Credit System Education Model' that gives the students the freedom to customize their learning path. SRMUH also offers cutting-edge training, in association with IBM, on Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, AI, Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, and Big Data, Devops.

SRMUH is Approved by the Department of Higher Education (Government of Haryana). SRM University Haryana, Sonepat is a UGC enlisted University. Their course curriculum and infrastructure are as per the UGC guidelines. Top Recognitions include Approvals by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bar Council of India (BCI), Department of Science & Industrial Research (DSIR), National Council for Hotel Management, Catering Technology (NCHMCT), and Association of Indian Universities (AIU). In addition, 'Top Recruiting Partners' make it the first choice of the students. It has extensive industrial collaborations guaranteeing students' full learning ecosystem, balancing regular lectures with practical learning. SRMUH has partnered with 'IBM', 'Xebia,' 'TCS', and many other prominent industry leaders to provide specialized courses to enthusiast learners. SRMUH has a centre of excellence with 'Siemens' and 'Bosch.'

The University is open for admission across most of the career fields with the specified guidelines and eligibility criteria as mentioned on their website- https://srmuniversity.ac.in/. SRMUH was established under the Haryana Private University Act, 2006. It offers various graduate and post-graduate programmes to Indian and International students. In addition to academic achievement and abilities, the University aims to instill ethics and social awareness, resulting in university graduates who are best qualified to serve the country and the globe.

SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, HaryanaContact Number: +91 88160 33301 / 02 / 03 / 04 / 05 / 06 / 97299 95391, 88160 33306 (WhatsApp)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)