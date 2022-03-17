UK union 'deeply disturbed' by P&O Ferries foreign labour speculation

Britain's maritime worker's trade union said it was disturbed at reports that P&O ferries were preparing to sack British-based workers after the company suspended services earlier on Thursday pending an unspecified announcement. "We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company is today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labor," the union said in a statement.

"We have instructed our members to remain on board and are demanding our members across P&O's UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue." The BBC reported that a P&O message sent to staff said the company announcement "will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries".

P&O Ferries did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the job speculation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)