Most crew members from UAE sunken ship rescued by Iranian team
Jahangir Dehghani said two Iranian rescue vessels were present at the scene of the accident and that meteorologists reported wind speeds of 70 kilometres per hour. Dubai-based Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company had earlier told Reuters that its ship sank as a result of bad weather.
All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.
"Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member," an official from Iran's Bushehr Province told IRNA. Jahangir Dehghani said two Iranian rescue vessels were present at the scene of the accident and that meteorologists reported wind speeds of 70 kilometres per hour.
Dubai-based Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company had earlier told Reuters that its ship sank as a result of bad weather. The spokesperson of the firm said it was in contact with Iran's Assaluyeh port authorities. The ship sank 30 miles from Assaluyeh port and was transporting cars, IRNA added.
