UK very disappointed with India's stance on Ukraine - trade minister
Britain is very disappointed with India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine but still regards it as an important trading partner, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Thursday.
Asked if India's stance would impact trade talks with Britain, Trevelyan said: "We are very disappointed. We continue to work with Indian partners."
"India is an incredibly important trading partner for the UK … we will continue to work with countries around the world to make sure that Putin is unable to fund this war in the future," she told reporters.
