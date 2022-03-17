Left Menu

UK ferry operator halts sailings before ''major announcement''

PTI | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:07 IST
UK ferry operator halts sailings before ''major announcement''
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, suspended sailings Thursday ahead of what it called a “major announcement.'' Karl Turner, a lawmaker who represents the area, posted what appeared to be a company statement on Twitter that said the announcement will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.” “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions,'' the statement said.

“This means we're expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.” P&O told passengers on Twitter that it would be unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator,'' it said. P&O operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022