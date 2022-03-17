UK ferry operator halts sailings before ''major announcement''

P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, suspended sailings Thursday ahead of what it called a “major announcement.'' Karl Turner, a lawmaker who represents the area, posted what appeared to be a company statement on Twitter that said the announcement will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.” “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions,'' the statement said.

“This means we're expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.” P&O told passengers on Twitter that it would be unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator,'' it said. P&O operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

