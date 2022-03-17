GRSE to manufacture 27 steel bridges to boost road infrastructure in difficult terrains

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) will manufacture 27 double-lane modular steel bridges for Border Roads Organisation (BRO), facilitating road infrastructure development in difficult terrains, an official said here on Thursday.

These bridges have been designed in-house by GRSE and all components have been manufactured with 100 per cent indigenous raw materials, he said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Rs 65 crore two-year contract was signed between BRO and the warship building company for fabrication, supply, erection and launching of the double-lane modular steel bridges in border areas. ''Live load testing has been completed successfully on the prototype and connectivity through these bridges shall be an ideal solution for strategic roadway infrastructure development in north and north-east India,'' the GRSE official said.

The first bridge of this kind was constructed at Flaghill in Dokalam area of Sikkim at an altitude of 11,000 feet under Project Swastik of the BRO and was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 28, 2021, the official said.

The bridges have a carriageway width of 7.5 meters, permitting plying of two-way traffic in compliance with specifications laid down by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). GRSE, which also manufactures such bridges apart from warships, has delivered more than 5,300 portable steel bridges to Indian Army, BRO and state governments and exported them to friendly neighbourhood countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, the official said.

