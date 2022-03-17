Left Menu

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Aromica Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to honour his valour and courage in the face of Russian invasion.Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromica Tea, told PTI that the brand Zelenskyy, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday.The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:04 IST
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • India

Aromica Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ''honour his valour and courage'' in the face of Russian invasion.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromica Tea, told PTI that the brand ‘Zelenskyy’, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday.

''The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn country. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character,'' Barua maintained.

The Ukraine president, ''knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near'', is still fighting.

''We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea,'' the director of the firm, which as incubated at IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park in 2020, said. The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

According to Tea Board data, Russia, the largest importer of Indian tea, had sourced 34.09 mn kg of brew in 2021.

Ukraine, on the other hand, imported 1.73 mn kg tea from India during the year.

Tea planters and exporters have recently expressed concern over their possible impact on shipments to Russia amid the war.

Exporters fear that payments, which are usually in dollars, would get affected with the US having imposed sanctions on Russia. PTI DC RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022