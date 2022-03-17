SBI to provide USD 1 bn credit line to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, other essentials
- Country:
- India
The finance ministry on Thursday said State Bank of India (SBI) will provide USD 1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.
The ministry in a tweet said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa here.
The ministers discussed wide ranging issues, it added.
''Agreement was signed between SBI and Government of Sri Lanka for USD 1 billion credit facility for procurement of food, medicine and other essential items to Sri Lanka,'' the ministry said in another tweet.
Earlier, the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) had extended a line of credit of USD 500 million for financing the purchase of petroleum products to Sri Lanka which is facing a financial crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over seven hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as forex crisis deepens
Scheme to rehabilitate displaced families of PoK, Sri Lankan Tamils, 1984 riots victims to continue
Sri Lanka president says no more power cuts after March 5
ANALYSIS-Ukraine war raises spectre of Russia's first external debt default
Jaishankar, Shringla likely to brief Consultative Committee on External Affairs on Thursday