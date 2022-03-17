Left Menu

UK-based P&O Ferries to fire 800 workers, says business is not viable

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:57 IST
UK-based P&O Ferries said on Thursday it was making 800 workers redundant in a bid to save the company which lost around 100 million pounds ($131 million) last year.

P&O, which said earlier on Thursday that it would be unable to operate services for the next few days, said its survival was dependent on making swift and significant changes immediately.

"Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries," a P&O spokesperson said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds)

