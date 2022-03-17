IDFC First Bank MD & CEO gifts 5 lakh shares to kin of deceased colleague
IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 5 lakh shares of the bank held by him to family members of a deceased colleague, as per a regulatory filing.
Vaidyanathan had earlier too gifted his shares to staff members, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes.
''V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, has gifted 5,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him to certain family members of a deceased colleague who was closely known to him for a long time, towards backing their education and for their financial security,'' the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
