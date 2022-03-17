Left Menu

2 killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in UP

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:00 IST
Two people were on Thursday killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rohit Mishra said the bodies of Mefooz Ahmad (24) and Faiz (26) have been sent for postmortem examination.

The police is trying to trace the vehicle, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

