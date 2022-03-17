Left Menu

IBM Consulting opens two new Client Innovation Centers in India

IT company IBM has expanded the footprint of its Client Innovation Centers to 10 cities in India with the opening of new centres in Kochi and Coimbatore.IBM already has Client Innovation Centers CICs located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune and Mysuru.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:01 IST
IBM Consulting opens two new Client Innovation Centers in India
  • Country:
  • India

IT company IBM has expanded the footprint of its Client Innovation Centers to 10 cities in India with the opening of new centres in Kochi and Coimbatore.

IBM already has Client Innovation Centers (CICs) located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune and Mysuru. ''India is at the core of our growth strategy and plays an important role in enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners across the world. ''The expansion of CICs to Kochi and Coimbatore will not only fuel our growth and address growing client requirements but also help accelerate technology-led development in the region,'' John Granger, senior vice president, IBM Consulting said in a statement.

The company opened CIC in areas where most of its talent base are located and also to work closely with customers around the area besides handling global clients.

''A network of centers beyond the metros will also provide flexibility for employees in terms of work location, while giving us access to a broader talent pool and skill sets,'' Granger added.

IBM said expansion of CICs in India will fast-track digital transformation and enhance the economic growth in the regions, which will strengthen the company's hybrid cloud & AI consulting capabilities.

The expanded presence of IBM in Kochi and Coimbatore will create opportunities for existing employees and enable the company to harness potential talent including graduate hires from the technical educational ecosystem in these cities, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022