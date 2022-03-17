Left Menu

UK-registered P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff

Dubai ports firm DP World bought the company in 2019. "As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages," a spokesperson for P&O said. The firm said it had lost 100 million pounds ($131 million)year on year, which had been covered by DP World. "This is not sustainable," the spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:01 IST
UK-registered P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff

UK-registered P&O Ferries made 800 staff redundant with immediate effect and suspended all crossings on Thursday, saying the business in its current form was not viable. The ferry group, which has been hit by COVID travel restrictions in the last two years, has almost 4,000 employees and operates more than 30,000 sailings a year on major routes including between Britain, France and Ireland. Dubai ports firm DP World bought the company in 2019.

"As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages," a spokesperson for P&O said. The firm said it had lost 100 million pounds ($131 million)year on year, which had been covered by DP World.

"This is not sustainable," the spokesperson said. "Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries." P&O said it was unable to run services for the next few days, and advised passengers to continue to travel to ports, where they would be accommodated by alternative carriers.

Transport union RMT said it had advised its members who worked for P&O not to leave their vessels. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022