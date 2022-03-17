Delhi-NCR transport unions threaten to go on strike against 'unfair' vehicle scrappage policy

The Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1 against the Centre's new scrappage policy, alleging that it would only benefit automobiles manufacturers.

The vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from April 1. The government has said that the policy will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and promote a circular economy.

Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after the completion of 15 years.

The Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, an umbrella body of transport unions, held a press conference on Thursday.

Its general secretary Shyam Sundar said the ''unfair'' scrappage policy will affect crores of people and will benefit a few ''cronies''.

''Around 30 crore people are associated with transportation business. The central government is planning to destroy the livelihood of those associated with the transportation business by scrapping 10-to-15-year-old vehicles,'' Sundar said.

''The government is only benefitting big businessmen in the automobiles industry, not carrying about the common people,'' he added.

He announced that several transport unions will hold an indefinite strike against the policy. ''Several delegations of transport unions have suggested to the Indian government that if the government thinks that old vehicles lead to pollution then it must provide an alternative in the form of CNG engine in the car instead of scrapping the entire vehicle. However they ignored our calls,'' he said. ''We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from April 1 and have called for a 'chakka-jaam' against the government and its discriminatory policy,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in August last year and had said it would help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

Under the new policy, the Centre had said states and union territories would provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

