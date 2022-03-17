Sebi chief calls on Sitharaman
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Buch is the first woman chief of Sebi.
''Smt Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson - Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), calls on Smt @nsitharaman,'' Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.
Buch was appointed as the Sebi chairperson for an initial period of three years. She took charge on March 2.
Earlier, Buch had held a number of top positions in the private sector, including at ICICI Bank.
