Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL67 BIZ-LD TAX-COLLECTION Direct tax collection soars 48 pc in FY22, advance tax payment up 41 pc New Delhi: India's collection from tax on personal and corporate income jumped over 48 per cent in the current fiscal after a 41 per cent surge in advance tax payments, mirroring sustained economic recovery in a year that witnessed two waves of coronavirus infections.

DEL65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee jumps 37 paise to 75.84 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee spurted by 37 paise to close at 75.84 against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities and broad dollar weakness after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates.

DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 249; silver rallies Rs 365 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose Rs 249 to Rs 51,500 per 10 grams, reflecting the overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL41 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets maintain momentum despite Fed rate hike; post weekly gains Mumbai: The BSE Sensex vaulted over 1,000 points for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities despite the US Federal Reserve hiking rates and signalling further policy tightening to tame inflation.

DCM32 BIZ-INFLATION-FARM Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises to 5.59 pc, 5.94 pc in Feb New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose to 5.59 per cent and 5.94 per cent respectively in February, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items, official data showed on Thursday.

DCM42 BIZ-FINMIN-SRI LANKA SBI to provide USD 1 bn credit line to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, other essentials New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday said State Bank of India (SBI) will provide USD 1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka for procurement of food, medicines and other essential items.

DEL35 BIZ-MOSPI-TWITTER-HACKED MOSPI's Twitter handle hacked briefly New Delhi: The Twitter handle of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) appeared to be hacked briefly on Thursday as it was showing a display picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

