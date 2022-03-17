FACTBOX-Macron targets new tax cut, labour reforms in election programme

French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Thursday a new business tax cut and a series of labour, pension and energy market reforms as he presented his platform for re-election. Here are the main elements in his programme less than a month from the election.

COMPETITIVENESS Macron said 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) needed to be invested in various high-growth sectors, in line with a recently launched investment plan. In parallel, 25 billion euros would be invested in research over 10 years.

The government would cut a tax on the value added companies create. The tax generates 7 billion euros in income and is widely despised by executives as it is paid on top of traditional corporate tax. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

Macron said that France could be one of the first countries to wean itself off of fossil fuels. Regulation of the electricity market would be reformed and the state would take control of certain energy companies, suggesting that the government would revive stalled plans to buy out minority shareholders in nuclear utility EDF.

Meanwhile, 700,000 homes would be renovated while a leasing scheme would be set up to make electric vehicles accessible to more people. LABOUR MARKET AND PENSIONS

Another round of labour reforms would be carried out to streamline relations between employers and unions, while unemployment insurance would be reformed to include new incentives to get people back to work. Macron said he would put pension reform back on the political agenda after it was shelved at the start of the COVID crisis. The retirement age would be progressively raised to 65 from 62 while making exceptions for certain difficult professions.

Meanwhile, people receiving minimum welfare support payments would have to spend 15-20 hours per week in training programmes aimed at bringing them into the labour market. ($1 = 0.9020 euros)

