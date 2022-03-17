Italy ready to rebuild theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol -minister

Left Menu

The Italian government is ready to rebuild a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol which was devastated by a bomb attack, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting. Theatres of all countries belong to the whole (of) humanity," Franceschini wrote on Twitter. Ukraine has said the theatre was hit by a Russian air strike on Wednesday while people sheltered there from bombardments.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:29 IST
The Italian government is ready to rebuild a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol which was devastated by a bomb attack, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting. "The cabinet ... has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theatres of all countries belong to the whole (of) humanity," Franceschini wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has said the theatre was hit by a Russian air strike on Wednesday while people sheltered there from bombardments. Russia denied striking the theatre. But its forces have blasted cities and killed many civilians in its assault on Ukraine, now entering its fourth week.

