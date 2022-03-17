Some Russia creditors have received dollar bond payment -sources

Some creditors have received payment, in dollars, of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week, two market sources said on Thursday, meaning that Russia may for now have averted what would have been its first sovereign bond default in a century. Russia said earlier it had sent funds to cover $117 million in coupon payments on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds.

The payments, due on March 16 but with a 30-day grace period, were seen as the first test of whether Moscow will meet its debt obligations after Western sanctions hobbled its financial dealings. "The coupon was paid, against my expectations, and in dollars," one person said. Another person said the money had been received by a client who was a bondholder.

Some other creditors said they had yet to receive their funds but were optimistic they were on the way, noting they had received payments on hard currency bonds from a raft of state-run and private Russian companies in recent days. Earlier, another source told Reuters that JPMorgan, Russia's correspondent bank, had processed the cash sent by the government and credited it to the paying agent Citi. It would be checked and then distributed to various bondholders, the source said.

Citi declined to comment. These were the first sovereign bond payments due since the sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's tit-for-tat measures, and bondholders had feared the transaction would be frustrated.

Russia's finance ministry had planned to send the equivalent interest payment amount in roubles if dollar payments did not reach foreign bondholders, something credit rating agency Fitch said would constitute a sovereign default if not corrected within a 30-day grace period. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authorised transactions for U.S. persons for "the receipt of interest, dividend, or maturity payments in connection with debt or equity" issued by Russia's finance ministry, central bank or wealth fund, but the exemption runs out on May 25.

Russia is due to pay nearly $2 billion on its external sovereign bonds after that May 25 deadline and until year-end.

