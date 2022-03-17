Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM to flag off electric buses next month: Minister

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy next month.He told mediapersons here that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:32 IST
He told mediapersons here that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle. He said senior citizens will be given 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state-run buses. The minister said steps are being taken to fill vacancies on compassionate grounds after the CM directed recruitment in the category for over 1800 posts.

