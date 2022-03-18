Pak, Austria agree to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance collaboration in trade, higher education: FO

Pakistan and Austria on Thursday agreed to strengthen their bilateral ties and enhance collaboration in the sectors of trade and higher education, according to the Foreign Office.

The agreements were reached during a meeting of the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his visiting Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

Schallenberg, who is on official visit to Pakistan from March 16-19, held wide-ranging delegation level talks. He was accompanied by a business delegation.

During the delegation talks, the two sides reviewed Pakistan-Austria bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and investment, higher education, renewable energy, tourism, science & technology etc.

Qureshi hoped that the “two sides could work together to increase high level exchanges as well as parliamentary interactions.” PTI SH RUP RUP

