International financial institutions pledge cooperation on Ukraine support

The heads of major international financial institutions on Thursday pledged to coordinate their responses to support Ukraine and neighboring countries in response to the war in Ukraine, and said the conflict's impacts would spread throughout the global economy.

In a joint statement, heads of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other development institutions said: "The entire global economy will feel the effects of the crisis through slower growth, trade disruptions, and steeper inflation, harming especially the poorest and most vulnerable.

"Higher prices for commodities like food and energy will push inflation up further."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)