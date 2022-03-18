13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas -NTSB
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 02:20 IST
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf teams and a coach, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.
The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday had also left two others hospitalized.
