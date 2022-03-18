Left Menu

13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas -NTSB

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf team and a coach, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday left two others hospitalized.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 02:59 IST
13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas -NTSB

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf team and a coach, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday left two others hospitalized. "A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of the pickup truck," NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg told a news conference, saying it appeared "that the left front tire which was a spare tire had failed, which resulted in the vehicle pulling hard to the left and crossing into the opposing lane."

"It was very clearly a high speed head-on collision between two heavy vehicles," he added. A 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup being driven by the 13-year-old struck the 2017 Transit towing an eight-foot cargo trailer and carrying the coach and eight team members of the University of Southwest College golf team, Landsberg said.

USW, a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico, had said its van was carrying nine people, seven of whom died, and said two others were in critical condition at a Texas hospital. The pickup truck's driver and passenger also died in the crash, which occurred in Andrews County, Texas.

(Reporting David Shepardson in Washington, Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh and Dan Whitcomb; editing by Eric Beech and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022