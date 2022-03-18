Left Menu

Dutch have now frozen more than 200 mln euros in Russian assets -central bank

Dutch authorities have now frozen or seized more than 200 million euros ($223 million) in assets from individuals or companies sanctioned in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's central bank president said on Thursday.

Dutch have now frozen more than 200 mln euros in Russian assets -central bank
His remarks came after the country's finance minister informed Parliament on Tuesday the Netherlands had only seized 6 million euros in Russian assets since Feb. 24. "It wasn't a lot, but it was the number from a week ago," Knot said. "I can tell you that in the meanwhile we have now frozen or seized well over 200 million euros ... (and) I expect it will rise further.

"We had some startup problems."

