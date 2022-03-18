Left Menu

Two killed in crash on highway in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:32 IST
Two killed in crash on highway in UP's Jaunpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Varanasi highway here, police said on Friday.

They were identified as Shivam Kumar (30) and Angad Kumar (28), Circle officer (City) Jitendra Dubey said.

They were rushed to the district hospital after the accident on Thursday where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Police have seized the truck, Dubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022