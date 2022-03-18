Left Menu

2 die after car ploughs into them in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:51 IST
2 die after car ploughs into them in Punjab's Phagwara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver and a mechanic, engaged in repairing the vehicle on the roadside, died after being hit by a car on Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway on the outskirts of Phagwara, police said on Friday.

The cleaner of the truck was seriously injured in the incident on Thursday evening.

Sadar Police Station SHO Jatinder Kumar said the deceased were identified as driver Ayub (40) of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and mechanic Prem Kumar (32) of Lehal Kalan village in Jalandhar district of Punjab.

The injured cleaner Shaukin (22), also from Saharanpur, was rushed to a Jalandhar hospital, he said, adding the car driver fled leaving his vehicle which has been impounded.

The truck, coming from Saharanpur, developed some technical glitch near Chak Hakeem village. The driver parked on the roadside and got a mechanic to fix the glitch when the car ploughed into them, the SHO said.

Bodies of deceased have been kept in the Civil hospital mortuary, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022