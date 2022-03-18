Left Menu

Pollution board slaps Rs 25,000 fine on jaggery units for burning plastic

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on 20 jaggery manufacturing units here, officials said on Friday. During a drive carried out by the board on Thursday, these 20 units were found causing pollution in several villages, including Khedi, Firozabad, Dhansri and Jatvada, in the district, they said.

According to Regional officer of UPPCB Ankit Singh, the units were fined for burning plastic wate.

