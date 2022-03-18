Left Menu

Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv - mayor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 12:06 IST
Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, destroying its building, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said.

