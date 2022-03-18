UK regulator revokes licence of Russia-backed broadcaster RT
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.
The regulator, Ofcom, said in a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be "fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license." Ofcom says Friday's decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT's news and current affairs coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The regulator says: "We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT's license to broadcast with immediate effect.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Biden says UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia highlights global unity
Ukraine's tech diaspora races to mobilize Silicon Valley in war with Russia
BRIEF-FTSE Russell Says Russia Will Be Deleted From All FTSE Russell Equity Indices Effective From The Open On Monday 7 March 2022