UK regulator revokes licence of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

PTI | London | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:30 IST
Russia RT Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.

The regulator, Ofcom, said in a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be "fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license." Ofcom says Friday's decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT's news and current affairs coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The regulator says: "We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT's license to broadcast with immediate effect.''

