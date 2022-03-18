Kremlin says UK decision to revoke RT's broadcast licence is 'madness'

The Kremlin on Friday described Britain's decision to revoke the broadcast licence of Russian state-backed television channel RT as "madness".

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, said in a statement on Friday that RT received funding from the Russian state and was not satisfied that RT could be a responsible broadcaster, revoking its licence with immediate effect.

