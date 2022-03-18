Left Menu

1 killed, 4 injured as cylinder used to fill gas in balloons explodes in HP's Una

A 52-year-old Punjab resident was killed and four others, including a boy, were injured when a cylinder used to fill gas in balloons exploded during Hola Mohalla mela in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Friday, officials said. Five-year-old Aikam Singh of Batala in Punjabs Gurdaspur district was among those who injured in the incident.

1 killed, 4 injured as cylinder used to fill gas in balloons explodes in HP's Una
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 52-year-old Punjab resident was killed and four others, including a boy, were injured when a cylinder used to fill gas in balloons exploded during 'Hola Mohalla mela' in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Friday, officials said. Una District Emergency Operational Centre (DEOC) said the incident took place at the Baba Badbhag Singh Maidi at Sector 4 Kujjar in Una district at around 8 am. The deceased has been identified as Nek Raj, a resident of Jalalabad tehsil in Punjab's Fazilka district. He died near Talwara while being taken to a hospital in Amritsar, he added. Five-year-old Aikam Singh of Batala in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was among those who were injured in the incident. The others include Gurmeet Singh (66) and Gurparinder Singh (18) of Amritsar and Jagroop Singh (20) of Batala, he added. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Punjab and HP's Una district, he added.

